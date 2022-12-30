96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

A Hippopotamus For Christmas – Baby Pygmy Hippo Born In Virginia Zoo

December 30, 2022 9:07AM CST
Share
A Hippopotamus For Christmas – Baby Pygmy Hippo Born In Virginia Zoo

Only fitting that we share this story since KLLL plays this holiday classic every year “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas”?  Well, holiday wishes came true at a Virginia zoo.  A baby pygmy hippo was born this month at the Metro Richmond Zoo – a 16-pound baby girl the size of a shoebox.  The baby – who has not yet been named – will someday grow to nearly 600 pounds.  For now, she’s resting with her mother, Iris, in a special enclosure.  Pygmy hippos are an endangered species, with only about 2,500 left in the wild.

What should this baby hippo be named?

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Remind MeBrad Paisley/carrie Underwood
2:05pm
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
2:02pm
Nobody To BlameChris Stapleton
1:58pm
Leave The Night OnSam Hunt
1:54pm
LadyBrett Young
1:52pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Shania Twain Is Embracing Her Body & Posing Topless
2

City Offices Closed for Christmas Holiday
3

WATCH: LUKE BRYAN TEAMS UP WITH COMEDIAN DANAE HAYS TO PRANK CALL HIS MOTHER
4

Police Called Over 'Cousin Eddie' Display
5

George Strait Is Working On A Brand New Album