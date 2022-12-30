A Hippopotamus For Christmas – Baby Pygmy Hippo Born In Virginia Zoo

Only fitting that we share this story since KLLL plays this holiday classic every year “I Want A Hippopotamus For Christmas”? Well, holiday wishes came true at a Virginia zoo. A baby pygmy hippo was born this month at the Metro Richmond Zoo – a 16-pound baby girl the size of a shoebox. The baby – who has not yet been named – will someday grow to nearly 600 pounds. For now, she’s resting with her mother, Iris, in a special enclosure. Pygmy hippos are an endangered species, with only about 2,500 left in the wild.

What should this baby hippo be named?