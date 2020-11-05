      Weather Alert

A new AXS TV series explores how a twist of fate may have saved Faith Hill’s life in 1991

Nov 5, 2020 @ 3:00pm

Courtesy of AXS TVAXS TV will premiere Music’s Greatest Mysteries next week, an original series that delve into some of the biggest myths, legends and mysteries in music history.

The show’s first episode tells three stories from three different genres, one of them revolving around the early career of country star Faith Hill. Back in 1991, a twist of fate, and a failed audition, may have saved the life of the then little-known singer.

Many country fans already know that in March of that year, a tragic plane crash claimed the lives of eight members of Reba McEntire’s band and team, along with two crew members who were also on board. The “Fancy” superstar and her then-husband and manager, Narvel Blackstock, weren’t on the plane, due to the fact that Reba was sick with bronchitis.

But Reba wasn’t the only famed country name who narrowly avoided death that night. A young Faith Hill had previously auditioned for a spot as Reba’s backing vocalist, and not getting that gig — and therefore not being on that plane — may have saved her life.

The first episode of Music’s Greatest Mysteries also includes stories about rapper Post Malone’s love of all things occult, and also takes an up-close look at The Beach BoysBrian Wilson and his relationship with cult leader Charles Manson.

The first of the show’s six episodes premieres Sunday, November 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET on AXS TV.

By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Luke Combs gears up for Amazon livestream performance and fan Q&A
Reba & Barbra Jean ride again: Melissa Peterman and Miss McEntire are 'Living & Learning'
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher cast their votes
Too soon to call presidential race, young voters turned out less than expected
Florida Georgia Line finds “peace” doing yoga and staying active during the pandemic
Recent JMM Podcasts