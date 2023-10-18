96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

A new Dylan Scott collab is coming soon

October 18, 2023 1:00PM CDT
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Country music’s getting a Dylan-squared collaboration soon.

Hitmaker Dylan Scott and newcomer Dylan Marlowe are set to release a new song, “Boys Back Home,” Friday, October 27.

The announcement arrived via an Instagram collaborative post from Scott and Marlowe on October 17.

“SURPRISE ‘Boys Back Home’ NEXT FRIDAY WITH MY BOY @dylanscottcountry,” Marlowe shared alongside a reveal of the fiery single cover art.

Scott is currently approaching top five on the country charts with “Can’t Have Mine (Find You a Girl).” The track is off his latest album, Livin’ My Best Life.

Meanwhile, Marlowe’s latest release is his eight-track Dirt Road When I Die EP, which arrived in July.

