A new house is underway for Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi has some “dirt on [his] boots” and jeans. That’s because he’s on the location of his soon-to-be-constructed new house.

Though not quite built yet, Jon posted pictures on Instagram of him and his family standing on the land of his future home with construction forklifts in the background.

“Almost ready to build the new house, stupid permits!! So family picture break,” he wrote in the caption.

The photos featured Jon, his wife, Summer, their firstborn, Presley Fawn, and Jon’s father. The country singer even took a photo of him and little Presley inside a forklift.

View the photos on Jon’s Instagram.

Jon is currently in the top 20 on the country charts with his single “Your Heart Or Mine.”

