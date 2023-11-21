A real-life breakup inspired Bailey’s “Where It Ends”

If you thought Bailey Zimmerman sounded like he lived the excruciating breakup in “Where It Ends,” you’re right.

The burgeoning country star recently recounted how his lived-through emotions seeped into the writing and recording session of his new single.

“At the time when I recorded ‘Where It Ends’ and I went in to actually do a song, I wrote the whole thing with two of my buddies, so I had a piece in all of those lyrics,” says Bailey. “It was very easy to go into the studio because those were the emotions I had.”

“I’m still pretty pissed about it, man. Like, that was a lot of wasted time and a lot of wasted energy and love on somebody that didn’t love me,” he adds. “So, going into the studio, it was like I was talking right to her when I was singing this song.”

You can find “Where It Ends” on Bailey’s debut effort, Religiously. The Album.

