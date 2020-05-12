A Salute to the Songwriters Special Saturday at 7 P.M.

To donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund for songwriters, listeners can text SONGWRITERS to 41444 or click here to give online. To learn more about the featured performers and for more information on the concert, please visit www.SaluteToTheSongWriters.com.
BMI Presents “A Salute to the Songwriters,” with Co-Host Luke Bryan
To Air on More Than 100 Stations Across the Country May 16 at 7PM
(ATLANTA, GA- May 11, 2020) Local radio broadcastersAlpha Media, Beasley Media Group, Cox Media Group (CMG), Hubbard Radio, Neuhoff Media and Townsquare Media announced today that they will join BMI and some of country music’s top songwriters for a radio concert to benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief fund. “A Salute to the Songwriters,” presented by BMI, will feature country music superstar Luke Bryan as a special guest co-host alongside several local DJs throughout the event airing nationwide on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 7PM local time. Proceeds will go directly to the special MusiCares fund created by BMI, ASCAP and SESAC to support songwriters affected by the pandemic.
The Show:
The commercial-free three-hour concert will be broadcast on more than 100 country stations across all six broadcast groups and will feature some of the songwriters behind country music’s biggest hits straight from their living rooms and home studios. The line-up includes Dallas Davidson and Rhett Akins, Jon Randall and Jessi Alexander, Luke Dick and Jeff Hyde, Brandon Kinney and Clint Daniels, Barry Dean and Natalie Hemby as well as Dylan Altman and Wynn Varble. These acclaimed music creators will take audiences behind the scenes and into the writing rooms with stories of how their hit songs were created. In addition, the show will spotlight several songwriters on the rise as they discuss how this difficult time has directly affected them and their livelihoods.
“We’re proud to partner with the country’s leading local radio groups to support the songwriters whose music brings us together in good times and in bad,” said Mike O’Neill, President & CEO, BMI. “Songwriters are often considered the smallest of small businesses, and like so many small businesses, they are deeply impacted by this pandemic. We’re so grateful that some of BMI’s top country music creators are lending their voices to support this incredibly important cause.”
Hosts:
BMI songwriter and current judge on ABC’s American Idol, Luke Bryan will share hosting duties with Christi Brooks (93Q, Houston, TX), Fitz (98-9, The Bull – Seattle, WA), Jeff K (102.7 Coyote Country – Las Vegas, NV), Brian & Crissy (WGNA – Albany, NY), and Josh Roberts (104.5 WFMB – Springfield, IL)
“Like so many others, songwriters have been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and the temporary closure of bars, restaurants and live music venues.” said Tim Clarke, VP of Content and Audience for Cox Media Group. “Broadcasters have outstanding relationships with this community, and we are honored to join together in creating this special to celebrate and support these talented individuals who are the heart of country music.”
Songwriters and the songs they have written:
Dallas Davidson
Boys ‘Round Here – Blake Shelton
Honky Tonk Badonkadonk – Trace Adkins
Country Girl (Shake It For Me) – Luke Bryan
Kick The Dust Up – Luke Bryan
Rhett Akins
Huntin’ Fishin’ Lovin’ Every Day – Luke Bryan
Dirt On My Boots – Jon Pardi
When She Says Baby – Jason Aldean
Star of the Show – Thomas Rhett
Barry Dean
Pontoon – Little Big Town
Day Drinking – Little Big Town
Girls Chase Boys – Ingrid Michaelson
Diamond Rings and Old Barstools — Tim McGraw
Think A Little Less – Michael Ray
Natalie Hemby
Pontoon – Little Big Town
White Liar – Miranda Lambert
Rainbow – Kacey Musgraves
Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi
Always Remember Us This Way – Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)
Luke Dick
Bluebird – Miranda Lambert
Burning Man – Dierks Bentley
Velvet Elvis – Kacey Musgraves
Pink Sunglasses – Miranda Lambert
Jeff Hyde
Springsteen – Eric Church
Record Year – Eric Church
Some Of It – Eric Church
Smoke A Little Smoke – Eric Church
We Were – Keith Urban
Luke Dick & Jeff Hyde
Kill A Word – Eric Church
Round Here Buzz – Eric Church
Wynn Varble
Have You Forgotten – Darryl Worley
Waitin’ On A Woman – Brad Paisley
A Little More Country Than That – Easton Corbin
She Ain’t In It – Jon Pardi
Dylan Altman
Barefoot Blue Jean Night – Jake Owen
Take A Little Ride – Jason Aldean
Watch the Wind Blow – Tim McGraw
Jessi Alexander
I Drive Your Truck – Lee Brice
Mine Would Be You – Blake Shelton
The Climb – Miley Cyrus
The Way I Talk – Morgan Wallen
Drink On It – Blake Shelton
Jon Randall
Whiskey Lullaby – Brad Paisley
Tin Man – Miranda Lambert
Am I The Only One – Dierks Bentley
Drink On It – Blake Shelton
Clint Daniels
Some Of It – Eric Church
Brokenheartsville – Joe Nichols
Roll With Me – Montgomery Gentry
I Can’t Love You Back – Easton Corbin
She Ain’t In It – Jon Pardi
Brandon Kinney
Drowns The Whiskey – Jason Aldean ft Miranda Lambert
Love You Too Late – Cole Swindell
Ain’t Always The Cowboys -Jon Pardi
Boots On – Randy Houser