A Sweet Surprise

Apr 20, 2022 @ 2:09pm

Calling all dessert lovers! Coming soon to the Hub City are a plethora of new establishments and dessert bars. To name a few, new dessert bars Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, Whip’d Pies, and Texas Sweet Box will soon be coming to town.

Speaking of dessert, who could have dessert without coffee? Cramer’s Coffee and Scooter’s Coffee Kiosk are also coming to town for all the coffee lovers to try and enjoy.

Try Howdy Homemade Ice Cream over in West End, and Whip’d Pies over off of 114th. Texas Sweet Box will be over off of 34th. Cramer’s Coffee will be down over in South Lubbock, and Scooter’s Coffee Kiosk will open off of Indiana.

