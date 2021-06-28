      Weather Alert

“A week we won’t ever forget”: Carrie Underwood shares photo from family vacation

Jun 28, 2021 @ 11:01am

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Carrie Underwood and her family recently headed out west for a relaxing vacation in the mountains.  

Carrie, her husband Mike Fisher and their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, took a trip to Wind River Ranch in Colorado, the superstar sharing photos on Instagram from the scenic getaway.

One snap shows Carrie and Mike horseback-riding in sweeping green fields, while another shows six-year-old Isaiah sporting a cowboy hat and a pair of boots while trying his hand at archery.  Meanwhile, two-year-old Jacob pets a baby goat, alongside a video of Isaiah leading the pack on a horseback ride through the mountains.    

“What a wonderful week we had @windriverranch! We rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made!” Carrie captions the slideshow. “It was a week we won’t ever forget!” 

Carrie also made her return to the stage over the weekend with a headlining performance at Country Jam in Colorado. 



