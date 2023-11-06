96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

November 6, 2023 8:00AM CST
Looking for a new sweet spot? Abbott’s Frozen Custard is coming to Lubbock!

At Abbott’s, one can enjoy fresh, frozen custard with flavors including chocolate almond and vanilla, and sundaes and splits including the Belgium Chocolate and Heavenly Snickers.

Abbott’s Frozen Custard also offers shakes, flurries, floats, cakes, and more.

For a view at Abbott’s full menu, visit here.

Abbott’s Frozen Custard will be located at 11112 off Slide and is set to open in 2024 in April.

