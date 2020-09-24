Aberg, Scott Named to Haskins Award Watch List
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech is represented by Ludvig Aberg and Sandy Scott on the Haskins Award Watch List that was announced on Thursday leading into the start of the 2020-21 season.
Scott is a returning senior who is a two-time All-American, while Aberg is a sophomore who is coming off a summer where he won two professional tournaments back home in Sweden. Scott is currently at No. 5 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and Aberg is No. 21 coming into the collegiate season. Scott is coming off an appearance at the U.S. Open Championship and also competed at the U.S. Amateur Championship this summer.
The Red Raiders are set to open their season next week at the Colonial Collegiate Invite from Monday-Tuesday at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.
The Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is awarded annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media members. Past winners of the Haskins Award include Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Ben Crenshaw and last season’s winner, Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala.
With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the fall college golf season, the preseason watch list looks a bit different this year. Here are the top 20 players to watch among those competing this fall, plus 10 players to keep an eye on when they return to action this spring:
FALL 20 WATCH LIST
Ludvig Aberg, Soph., Texas Tech
John Augenstein, Sr., Vanderbilt
Ricky Castillo, Soph., Florida
Canon Claycomb, Soph., Alabama
Pierceson Coody, Jr., Texas
Quade Cummins, Sr., Oklahoma
Cooper Dossey, Sr., Baylor
Austin Eckroat, Sr., Oklahoma State
Wilson Furr, Sr., Alabama
Cole Hammer, Jr., Texas
Walker Lee, Sr., Texas A&M
William Mouw, Soph., Pepperdine
Joe Pagdin, Fr., Florida
Trent Phillips, Sr., Georgia
Garett Reband, Sr., Oklahoma
Jovan Rebula, Sr., Auburn
Sandy Scott, Sr., Texas Tech
Davis Thompson, Sr., Georgia
Travis Vick, Soph., Texas
Trey Winstead, Sr., LSU