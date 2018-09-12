Abi comes into the KLLL Studios to sing “Little Land Mines” By Sean Dillon | Sep 12, 2018 @ 5:45 PM Nothing better than when an up and coming country star comes into the KLLL Studios. Abi, who has West Texas roots, came into the studios to sing, “Little Land Mines” AbiCountrycountry musicJeff Mudflap & the GangKLLLLubbock SHARE RELATED CONTENT JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th This Year The Maize Salutes Our Veterans Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! Abi joins Jeff, Mudflap & the Gang to sing “A Day Without” Red Raiders Explode for Six on Senior Night