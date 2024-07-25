Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team announced

LUBBOCK – A total of 49 Texas Tech student-athletes have earned selection on the 2023-24 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team. The recognition honors conference competitors who are new, incoming freshmen at their respective league institution for their achievements in the classroom.

Among the Tech student-athletes to earn the honor, Skyler Haase (soccer), Storie Sexton (soccer), Chloe Soto (soccer), Lauren Woodruff (soccer), Davis Rivers (baseball), Jake Strong (football), Kaylee Blackledge (softball), Logan Halleman (softball), Markus Brodin (track & field), Sasha Gerasimov (track & field), Shannon Quinn (track & field), Riley Ries (track & field) and Maja Ambroziak (golf) were nominated with 4.0 grade-point averages during their first year competing for the Red Raiders.

A total of 758 student-athletes earned the honor throughout the Big 12, including 86 student-athletes who were nominated with 4.00 grade point averages.

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00. Additionally, the student-athlete must have participated in at least one of their team’s scheduled contests and must have been a member of their respective team for their sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. The Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team was introduced in the 2012-13 academic year.

Below is a rundown of Texas Tech’s honorees by sport:

Baseball: Garet Boehm, Chandler Coe, Mac Heuer, Parker Hutyra, Davis Rivers, Landon Stripling, Brady Trombello

Men’s Basketball: Eemeli Yalaho

Women’s Basketball: Loghan Johnson

Football: D.J. Crest, John Curry, Justin Horne, Brenden Jordan, Chapman Lewis, Jordan Sanford, Jake Strong

Men’s Golf: Ben Gregg, Price Hill

Women’s Golf: Maja Ambroziak, Cameron Freund

Soccer: Skyler Haase, Berkley Patterson, Storie Sexton, Chloe Soto, Clara Whitten, Lauren Woodruff

Softball: Kaylee Blackledge, Logan Halleman, Ella Hill

Men’s Tennis: Jonas Gundacker

Women’s Tennis: Jermine Sherif

Men’s Track & Field: Pierre Boerkey, Markus Brodin, Sasha Gerasimov, Gideon Kiplimo, Zeke Moreno

Women’s Track & Field: Temitope Adeshina, Valeria Banuelos, Jenna Carter, Lila Crowley, Kashlee Dickinson, Kyeese Hollands, Leah Howard, Claire Lowrey, Shannon Quinn, Riley Ries

Volleyball: Katelyn Cochran, Abigayle Dickinson, Reagan Engler

