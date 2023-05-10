96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

ACM Awards Red Carpet hosts + performers announced

May 10, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Courtesy of Dick Clark Productions

The Academy of Country Music has unveiled the hosts and performers for the Official ACM Red Carpet Show.

Red Carpet hosts include Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, co-hosts of Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly podcast; Elaina Smith; and country artists BRELAND and Priscilla Block.

Newcomers Dalton DoverMatt Stell and Tigirlily Gold will deliver special performances during the livestream show, as well.

Dubbed “the party before Country Music’s Party of the Year,” viewers will get exclusive red carpet access and peeks into the night’s dazzling fashion trends, direct from Frisco, Texas.

Fans can tune in to the Official ACM Red Carpet Show on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET on Prime Video. The 58th ACM Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will stream live right after.

