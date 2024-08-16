96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

ACM Honors lineup expands with Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean + more performers

August 16, 2024 1:05PM CDT
Share
ABC

The Academy of Country Music has added more performers to its 17th annual ACM Honors.

Jason Aldean, Jackson Dean, Kameron Marlowe, Terri Clark, Lee Ann Womack, and co-hosts Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis join the earlier announced list of performers, which includes Eric ChurchKeith UrbanTyler HubbardAshley McBrydeDarius RuckerVince GillEmmylou Harris and Jamey Johnson.

Happening Aug. 21 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the special night will honor Luke Bryan (ACM Lifting Lives Award), Chris Stapleton (Artist-Songwriter of the Year), Lainey Wilson (ACM Triple Crown and Milestone Award), Alan Jackson (Poet’s Award) and Trisha Yearwood (ACM Icon), among others.

If you’ll be in Music City and want to attend, get tickets at axs.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Give It AwayGeorge Strait
6:58pm
Good DaysJet Jurgensmeyer
6:53pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
6:50pm
BulletproofNate Smith
6:43pm
Where It EndsBailey Zimmerman
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Brian and Kelly Estes on Bitcoin's Ethical Landscape
2

Man Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Chiefs Stars At Morgan Wallen Concert
3

Escaping Communism and Defying Odds: Tu Lam on "The Way of Rōnin"
4

Jelly Roll Pays Homage to WWE Legend John Cena at SummerSlam 2024
5

Elle King Breaks Her Silence On Drunken Dolly Parton Performance