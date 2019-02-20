With six nominations each, Chris Stapleton and Dan and Shay are the front runners for the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards. The nominations were announced this (Wednesday) morning.
Kacey Musgraves has a chance at winning five awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, as artist and producer of Golden Hour, and Song of the Year, as artist and writer of “Space Cowboy.”
Dierks Bentley received four nominations, including Album of the Year for The Mountain, Male Artist of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year for “Burning Man” featuring Brothers Osborne.
Brothers Osborne also grabbed four nods — Duo of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year for “Burning Man” with Dierks Bentley,and Video of the Year for “Shoot Me Straight.”
Florida Georgia Line also has four nominations, including Duo of the Year and Single, Song and Music Event of the Year for “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha.
Bebe Rexha earns her first ACM nominations for Single, Song and Music Event of the Year for “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line. She also scored a nomination as the writer of the song.
The 54th ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 7th on CBS.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
- Jason Aldean
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Kacey Musgraves
- Carrie Underwood
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Dierks Bentley
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
DUO OF THE YEAR
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LOCASH
- Maddie & Tae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Lady Antebellum
- LANCO
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Danielle Bradbery
- Lindsay Ell
- Ashley McBryde
- Carly Pearce
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jimmie Allen
- Luke Combs
- Jordan Davis
- Michael Ray
- Mitchell Tenpenny
NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
- High Valley
- LANCO
- Runaway June
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
- Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- Desperate Man – Eric Church
- Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
- Record Label: EMI Records Nashville
- From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
- Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton
- Record Label: Mercury Nashville
- Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves
- Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves
- Record Label: MCA Nashville
- The Mountain – Dierks Bentley
- Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- “Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen
- Producer: Joey Moi
- Record Label: Big Loud Records
- “Heaven” – Kane Brown
- Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don
- Record Label: RCA Nashville
- “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
- Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent
- Record Label: Warner Bros. Records
- “Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan
- Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- “Tequila” – Dan + Shay
- Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- “Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell
- Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite
- “Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
- Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton
- “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
- Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha
- “Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves
- Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves
- “Tequila” – Dan + Shay
- Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers
- “Yours” – Russell Dickerson
- Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling
VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
- Producer: Roger Hunt
- Director: Anthony Mandler
- Burn Out – Midland
- Producer: Ben Skipworth
- Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy
- Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
- Producer: Nate Eggert
- Director: Wes Edwards
- Drunk Girl – Chris Janson
- Producer: Ben Skipworth
- Director: Jeff Venable
- Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne
- Producer: April Kimbrell
- Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver
- Tequila – Dan + Shay
- Producer: Christen Pinkston
- Director: Patrick Tracy
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (Off Camera Award)
- Ross Copperman
- Ashley Gorley
- Shane McAnally
- Chase McGill
- Josh Osborne
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- “Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
- Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr.
- Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville
- “Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
- Producer: Michael Knox
- Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG
- “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
- Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy
- Record Label: Reviver Records
- “Keeping Score” – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
- Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers
- Record Label: Warner Music Nashville
- “Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line
- Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent
- Record Label: Warner Bros. Records