Kacey Musgraves has a chance at winning five awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, as artist and producer of Golden Hour, and Song of the Year, as artist and writer of “Space Cowboy.”

Dierks Bentley received four nominations, including Album of the Year for The Mountain, Male Artist of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year for “Burning Man” featuring Brothers Osborne.

Brothers Osborne also grabbed four nods — Duo of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year for “Burning Man” with Dierks Bentley,and Video of the Year for “Shoot Me Straight.”

Florida Georgia Line also has four nominations, including Duo of the Year and Single, Song and Music Event of the Year for “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha.

Bebe Rexha earns her first ACM nominations for Single, Song and Music Event of the Year for “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line. She also scored a nomination as the writer of the song.

The 54th ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on April 7th on CBS.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers / Matt Dragstrem Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

Desperate Man – Eric Church Producers: Jay Joyce / Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: EMI Records Nashville

From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton Producers: Dave Cobb / Chris Stapleton Record Label: Mercury Nashville

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk / Daniel Tashian / Kacey Musgraves Record Label: MCA Nashville

The Mountain – Dierks Bentley Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville



SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Down to the Honky Tonk” – Jake Owen Producer: Joey Moi Record Label: Big Loud Records



“Heaven” – Kane Brown Producer: Dann Huff / Polow Da Don Record Label: RCA Nashville



“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line Producer: Wilshire for Rock The Soul Ent Record Label: Warner Bros. Records



“Most People Are Good” – Luke Bryan Producers: Jeff Stevens / Jody Stevens Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville



“Tequila” – Dan + Shay Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers Record Label: Warner Music Nashville



SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“Break Up In The End” – Cole Swindell Writers: Jessie Jo Dillon / Chase McGill / Jon Nite



“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton Writers: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton



“Meant To Be” – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line Writers: David Garcia, Tyler Hubbard, Joshua Miller, Bebe Rexha



“Space Cowboy” – Kacey Musgraves Writers: Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves



“Tequila” – Dan + Shay Writers: Nicolle Galyon / Jordan Reynolds / Dan Smyers

“Yours” – Russell Dickerson Writers: Casey Brown / Russell Dickerson / Parker Welling



VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

Babe – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift Producer: Roger Hunt Director: Anthony Mandler



Burn Out – Midland Producer: Ben Skipworth Director: TK McKamy / Cameron Duddy



Burning Man – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne Producer: Nate Eggert Director: Wes Edwards



Drunk Girl – Chris Janson Producer: Ben Skipworth Director: Jeff Venable



Shoot Me Straight – Brothers Osborne Producer: April Kimbrell Director: Wes Edwards / Ryan Silver



Tequila – Dan + Shay Producer: Christen Pinkston Director: Patrick Tracy



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (Off Camera Award)

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Burning Man” – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne Producers: Ross Copperman / Jon Randall Stewart / Arturo Buenahora Jr. Record Label: Capitol Records Nashville



“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert Producer: Michael Knox Record Labels: Macon Music, LLC; Broken Bow Records; BBR Music Group; BMG



“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney Producers: Buddy Cannon / Kenny Chesney / David Lee Murphy Record Label: Reviver Records



“Keeping Score” – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson Producers: Scott Hendricks / Dan Smyers Record Label: Warner Music Nashville

