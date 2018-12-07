Actor Adopts Donkey & Emu To Keep Them Together

You might know him as a bad guy on the show The Walking Dead TV as actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. But in real life, Jeffrey did something completely opposite of that bad guy image by adopting a donkey and emu from a North Carolina animal rescue.

The donkey and emu named Jack and Diane became famous on social media because of their unique relationship at the Carolina Waterfowl Rescue. They seemed to be in love. Or, at the very least, very close friends.

Jeffrey learned that Jack and Diane needed a home — and was in a position to take care of them on his farm in upstate New York. So, Jeffrey adopted them both, allowing them to stay together and roam free on the farm.