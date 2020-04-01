      Breaking News
Actor Edwina Findley Dickerson Goes Beyond the Mic

Her daughter made her smile last, if she wasn’t acting, she would have been a lawyer. She wants you to watch “If Loving You Is Wrong” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Edwina Findley Dickerson goes Beyond the Mic.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go ‘Beyond the Mic.’

