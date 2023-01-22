96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Actor Mary Beth Webber who plays Yente, the Matchmaker from “Fiddler on the Roof” 1/30-2/1 at Buddy Holly Hall

January 21, 2023 10:01PM CST
She loves audio books, helping kids love the theater and wants to play the Dowager Countess. Catch Mary Beth Webber as she portrays the Matchmaker in Fiddler on the Roof at the Buddy Holly Hall. Time to go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

