Actor / Personality Christopher Gabriel Join Sean Dillon Beyond the Mic

He is a drummer, don’t snap your fingers at him, and he loves Caesar salad. His only shortfall is he can’t grill worth a damn. Christopher Gabriel takes time to talk food, family, theater and much more.



You can find Christopher socially @CGProgram on Twitter.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.