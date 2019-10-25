Actress Michelle Monaghan is “Over Drinking” in Little Big Town’s new music video

Capitol Nashville Little Big Town will be on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, before the official music video for their new single, “Over Drinking,” premieres on Tuesday.

The new clip stars actress Michelle Monaghan, whom you’ll recognize from films like Mission: Impossible and Gone Baby Gone, and TV shows like True Detective. Shot at Silverados Dance Hall & Saloon in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, the treatment for the song is described as a throwback to classic films like Urban Cowboy and Thelma & Louise.

You’ll be able to watch the official “Over Drinking” video Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET on Little Big Town’s YouTube channel. In the meantime, you can check out a new performance clip of the song, which just came out this week.

