After 25 Seasons, ‘Arthur’ Is Ending

Feb 23, 2022 @ 11:00am
After 25 seasons, the PBS kids show Arthur is coming to an end.   Over the summer the series screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed that the series was coming to an end. “Arthur is no longer in production,” said Waugh. “We had our wrap party two years ago.”  Arthur is the longest-running kids animated show in history. The goal of the show is to teach empathy, kindness, and inclusion to kids 4 to 8 years old.   Although Waugh thinks PBS has made a mistake by ending the show, the last episode will air on Monday. If your kids are a big fan of the show reruns will continue to air on PBS Kids.

Did your kids grow up watching Arthur?

