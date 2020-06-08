“After a Few”: Travis Denning hits number one
Mercury Nashville Travis Denning has achieved a career accomplishment this week as his single, “After a Few,” hits number one on the country charts.
The tune has reached the number-one spot on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking Travis’ first visit to the top spot there. Co-written by the singer, Kelly Archer and Justin Weaver, “After a Few” is Travis’ second career single following his 2018 debut, “David Ashley Parker from Powder Springs.”
“I’m so grateful for this number one. To see it get up the charts was a dream come true that I first had when I was 14 years old,” Travis reflects. “This has only helped fuel the fire to want to get back on the road and sing country music for some country-lovin’ people.”
“After a Few” is featured on Travis’ latest EP, Beer’s Better Cold, which dropped on May 15. As a songwriter, he co-wrote Michael Ray‘s 2019 single “Her World or Mine,” and additional cuts by Jason Aldean, Justin Moore and Chase Rice.
By Cillea Houghton
