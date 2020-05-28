‘After All These Years’, Barbara Mandrell drops remixed “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed”
UMG Nashville
Barbara Mandrell serves up a fresh take on her 1978 classic, “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” with help from a dance remix of the song by producer Dave Audé.
The danceable, pop-inflected new remix of the song is the first taste of a greatest hits vinyl album called After All These Years: A Collection. Barbara announced this week that she hand-picked 14 of her best-loved tracks for the project, which will be her first release on vinyl in decades.
“When I listen to the songs that were selected from different albums I recorded, I think about those of you that I recorded them for and those of you that are hearing them for the first time,” she reflects.
Looking back on her lengthy time in country music, Barbara adds, “The greatest desire of my heart was to be an entertainer. My Heavenly Father — and you — gave me my 38-year career in show business. I’m deeply grateful and I hope that these selections from some of my albums entertain you.”
Originally released as the first single from her Moods album, “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed” became the first of Mandrell’s six chart-topping hits.
After All These Years: A Collection is due for release on July 10 and is available to pre-order now. In addition to the leading track, it features hits such as “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” and “Happy Birthday, Dear Heartache.”
By Carena Liptak
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.