After conquering iTunes with Blake Shelton, Craig Morgan reunites with former label to tackle radio

Broken Bow Craig Morgan now has a new record deal, after Blake Shelton helped propel his new song to #1 on iTunes through a Twitter campaign.

“The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” is now going to be promoted to country radio stations via Broken Bow Records, Craig’s label home from 2002 until 2008.

Craig wrote the song after the death of his 19-year-old son Jerry three years ago in a tubing accident. Last week, Blake enlisted the likes of Ellen DeGeneres, Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, Luke Combs and more to help him promote the song, which peaked at #1 on both iTunes Top Country Songs chart and the all-genre tally as well.

“I am truly humbled by the response to the song so far and to my friend Blake Shelton for what he has done to honor Jerry,” Craig says. “It’s incredible to reunite with the team at Broken Bow to share this song with radio and my hope is [that] it will be a help to those who need it most.”

During his previous time at Broken Bow, Craig recorded signature hits like “Almost Home,” “International Harvester,” “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Tough,” and “That What I Love About Sunday.”

After accomplishing his original goal on iTunes, Blake went on the predict that “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” would be a #1 song on country radio. Stay tuned to see what happens next.

