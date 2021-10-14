      Weather Alert

After her first chart-topping hit, Lainey Wilson is “proud, humbled…and ready to do it again”

Oct 14, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Larry McCormack/ABC

Though Lainey Wilson’s still a little in shock that she’s got a number-one country radio hit, the “Things a Man Oughta Know” star says she’s fired up to be a part of where country music is headed next.

“It feels like it couldn’t be a better time for me and my music. I’m proud, humbled, excited and ready to it again,” she tells CMT.

The singer goes on to say that now she’s had a taste of success, she’s “hungry for more,” and she’s hoping to achieve her goals by sticking to the authenticity and heart that helped her create “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

“I’m going to keep saying what people are thinking with my music,” she adds. “If I stay extremely honest and continue to tell it like it is, I believe I’ll remain successful.”

“Things a Man Oughta Know” hit the top of the charts last month. Lainey wrote the song with collaborators Jason Nix and Jonathan Singleton. It’s a track from her freshman project, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Reba and Dolly send “Does He Love You” back on the airwaves and back on the country chart
Shannon Selected to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Thomas Rhett pens sweet wedding anniversary post: “I can’t wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold”
Gary LeVox reveals there’s more to the story of Rascal Flatts’ breakup than fans knew
Pardi Batch: Jon Pardi launches his own whiskey brand
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On