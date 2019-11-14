After nabbing CMA Entertainer of the Year, Garth Brooks has his anniversary on his mind

ABC/Image Group LAThough the 2019 CMA Awards ceremony may have been structured around honoring country’s iconic women, the top honor of the evening ultimately went to Garth Brooks. It was the seventh time the country legend has received the CMA Entertainer of the Year title.
While Garth was the big honoree of the night, he used his acceptance speech to call out rising artists — male and female — who shone during the show and beyond. Backstage after his win, he doubled down on his support for other artists, beginning with his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood.
“It’s an honor to be married to one of the strongest individuals ever — forget male or female,” he told ET Online. “Just a strong being.”
While awards are nice, the country star said he’s perhaps even more excited to be celebrating his 14th wedding anniversary next month. That celebration will being all about family, including Garth’s three adult daughters, Taylor, August and Allie.
“[Trisha] got married to the girls, you know, they exchanged rings and everything,” he explained. “So, all five of us enjoy our anniversary together. We’ll go somewhere to dinner, and it will be five minutes until I realize I’m the weak link in the chain of all the women there, and it’ll just be great. As long as everybody’s healthy, that’s all you care about.”
