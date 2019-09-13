After pushing Craig Morgan to #1 on iTunes, Blake Shelton predicts Craig’s song will top the radio chart, too

ABC/Mark LevineMore than a day after Blake Shelton helped push Craig Morgan’s “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost” to #1 on the iTunes country chart, it’s still hanging on at the top.

What’s even more surprising is that it’s fluctuating between one and two on the all-genre ranking as well.

Craig wrote the emotional song after the loss of his 19-year-old son Jerry three years ago in a tubing accident.

On Monday, Blake started a campaign on Twitter to get the single to #1 on the iTunes country chart, enlisting big names like girlfriend Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Ellen DeGeneres, Hoda Kotb, and Carson Daly to help him.

By Thursday, Craig’s single had hit #1 on both the country and all-genre iTunes singles charts — and he reached out to say thank you.

“WOW! I’m so completely humbled by all the support the world has shown this song,” Craig tweeted. “Blake… you are an awesome friend and champion for country music. We love ya, and I cannot thank you enough.”

“The support the entire entertainment community and music fans have shown is a testament to the love that country music embodies,” he added. “This song is a God thing. My hope is that it reaches all who need to hear it.”

“My son Jerry’s work on earth did not end with his passing,” Craig closed.

Blake continues to urge country radio to play the single as well.

“This song might go to #1 on country radio before this is over!!!” Blake tweeted. “Scratch that. I believe it WILL go #1 at radio. So deserving…”

“Not only does ‘The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost’ put life in this insane world back in perspective,” he added, “it could also put country music back in its lane.”

