Aggressive Chicken’ Terrorizes Bank Customers In Louisiana
Residents beware – police are on the lookout for an “aggressive chicken” that’s been terrorizing bank customers in the town of Walker, Louisiana.
In a Facebook post, the Walker Police Department says the chicken has been “terrorizing bank customers all week”, with fowl play like chasing people, attempting to enter vehicles, and failing to “engage in proper social distancing”.
The suspect is described as 18 inches tall, weighing 6-8 pounds with a reddish-tan complexion. Police say the bird is wanted for “assault, attempted battery, attempted burglary, terrorizing and ignoring an order of the Governor.”
What’s the best way to deal with an aggressive chicken?