“Ain’t life grand”: Kane Brown to make VMA performance debut

Kane Brown is making VMA history.

The “Grand” singer will make his MTV Video Music Awards debut on the Toyota Stage with the first live TV performance of his new single, “Grand.” He’s also the first male country act to perform on the VMAs. Past country artists who’ve performed at the all-genre show include Kacey Musgraves and Taylor Swift.

“Grand” is the third single off his upcoming album, Different Man, set to drop September 9.

Last year, Kane was the sole country artist nominated at the show, scoring a nod for Video For Good for “Worldwide Beautiful.” This year, Kacey represents country music with two nominations for Best Longform Video for “star-crossed” and Best Art Director for “simple times.”

The VMAs air on MTV on August 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

