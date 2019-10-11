Airport Security Stopped A Woman Who Had ‘Like 20’ Bags Of Hot Cheetos In Her Carry-On

Hot Cheetos are life for some apparently, especially for Emily Mei and her friends in Korea.

Mei was trying to satisfy her friend’s spicy chip cravings by putting 20 bags of Hot Cheetos in her carry-on bag, which made TSA suspicious.

In a video that has received over 1.7 million views, a TSA agent is seen pulling bags of the cheesy chips out of Mei’s carry-on bag one by one and making sure they hadn’t been tampered with or altered.

“Will never forget the day TSA stopped me cuz they thought I was hiding s__t inside my bag cuz all I had was like 20 bags of Hot Cheetos,” Mei captioned the video.

What extremes have you gone to for your friends?

What is the one snack food that you can’t live without?