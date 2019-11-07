Alan Jackson will still be “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” in 2020

Kristy BelcherCountry Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson kicks off his 2020 tour January 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The “Chattahoochee” hitmaker continues headlining arenas, including a Valentine’s Day stop in Atlanta, in his home state of Georgia. In April, he’ll return to California’s Stagecoach Festival for the first time since he played its inaugural year in 2007. August will find him playing to a hometown crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Here’s a look at Alan Jackson’s 2020 schedule, with more dates still to come:

1/10 — Cincinnati, OH, Heritage Bank Center

1/11 — Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena

2/14 — Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena

2/15 — New Orleans, LA, Smoothie King Center

2/21 — El Paso, TX, UTEP Don Haskins Center

2/22 — Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

3/26 — Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

3/27 — Springfield, MO, JQH Arena

4/25 — Glendale, AZ, Gila River Arena

4/26 — Indo, CA, Stagecoach Festival

7/9 — Ft. Loramie, OH, Country Concert Festival

8/7 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

8/14 — Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

8/15 — Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

9/11 — Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

9/12 — Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

10/2 — Salt Lake City, UT, Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/3 — Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.