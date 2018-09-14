Alan Jackson’s Son In Law Dead At 28

September 13, 2018 – Samuel Benton “Ben” Selecman – husband of Mattie Jackson Selecman, son-in-law of country artist Alan Jackson – died unexpectedly Wednesday, September 12, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Selecman, a Nashville resident, had recently suffered severe traumatic head injuries in a fall. He was 28 years old.

Selecman was an East Tennessee (Knoxville) native and University of Tennessee Knoxville graduate. He earned his law degree at the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law and was employed as an Assistant D.A. by the Nashville-Davidson County District Attorney’s Office.

Selecman married wife Mattie, the oldest daughter of the country singer-songwriter and his wife Denise, last October. In addition to his wife, Selecman is survived by parents Mark and Brenda Selecman, brother Cole Selecman and his wife, Morgan.

The Jackson and Selecman families ask for – and appreciate – prayers during this difficult time