Alex Kenna Author / Lawyer Discusses Her Book “What Meets the Eye”

February 27, 2023 5:44AM CST
Alex Kenna / Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

Author Alex Kenna had trouble drawing hands, kept her husband from buying an antique toilet as was set up by a devious friend. Her book is “What Meets the Eye”. Time to go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

