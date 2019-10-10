Alex Trebek Says His Skills Are “Diminishing”

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 09: "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek speaks as he is inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the Encore Las Vegas on April 9, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NAB Show, the trade show of the National Association of Broadcasters and the world's largest electronic media show, runs through April 12 and features more than 1,700 exhibitors and 102,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Alex Trebek is coming to terms with his illness and says that the side effects of his pancreatic cancer treatment could take him away from Jeopardy.

Just last month Trebek had to get more chemo treatment, and in an interview done last Friday, he admitted that he’s beginning to get mouth sores and in turn, his speech is being affected.

Trebek also says that the producers of the show are being very supportive of him, but he also knows that sooner or later a decision will have to be made.

Trebek has been the host of Jeopardy since 1984.

Do you think Jeopardy should get a new host or end the show?

Who would be a good replacement for Trebek?