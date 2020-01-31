Alexa Predicts 49ers Will Win The Big Game
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter in the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Want to know who’s going to win the big game on Sunday? Just ask Alexa.
That’s what USA Today writer Edward C. Baig did, and Alexa predicted a Niners victory, with the team joining the Patriots and Steelers with “a six-pack of Super Bowl wins”. Meanwhile, Baig says Siri and Google Assistant refused to predict a winner when asked.
Baig points that each voice assistant’s answer might change depending on how you phrase the question. He eventually got Google to pick the Niners because “we’re both from California”.
Have you asked your Alexa who will win the Big Game?
Did it make the same prediction?