All Aboard ……!!

Holiday Model Railroad Exhibit at the Science Spectrum
Dec. 21st through Jan. 6th
Whether age 5 or 95, model railroads are always a memorable experience for the whole family! Come
experience the fun of model trains as the Lubbock Model Railroad Association puts on a Holiday train
exhibit. Trains of several gauges from Z, N, HO, S, O and G, as well as different styles will be displayed
and running daily. Kids can even try their hand as a Rail Yard Engineering and control a locomotive as it
picks up and drops off freight cars in the G scale rail yard.
The model railroad exhibit will be on display inside the ExploraZone Gallery on the ground floor of the
museum, and will be included with standard museum admission.
Science Spectrum Museum General Admission Ticket rates:
$8.00 Adults
$6.50 Children (3-12)
$6.50 Seniors (60+)
For additional information log on to www.sciencespectrum.org or call 806-745-2525.
*The Science Spectrum Museum will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25 th .
The Science Spectrum Museum and OMNI Theater is a local non-profit organization dedicated to
science education.