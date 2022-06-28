      Weather Alert

All-American Bradford joins Texas Tech from Kansas

Jun 28, 2022 @ 5:27pm

LUBBOCK, Texas – Zach Bradford, a three-time Big 12 pole vault champion and five-time First Team All-American, will join the Texas Tech track and field team as a graduate transfer following four seasons at Kansas.

 

Bradford makes his way to Tech after a decorated career at KU, sitting atop the record book. The Illinois native holds the school indoor record at 5.81m (19-0.75) and outdoor record with a height of 5.77m (18-11). His indoor mark was etched this year at the Tom Botts Invitational.

 

During his high school career, Bradford captured the 2018 New Balance National Indoor championship and was the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships runner-up. He was also the 2018 USATF/AAU National Champion.

 

Bradford File

Big 12 Outdoor Champion (2021, 2022)
Big 12 Indoor Champion (2022)
NCAA Indoor First Team All-American (2019, 2021, 2022)
NCAA Outdoor First Team All-American (2019, 2021)
Team USA World Championships Team (2019)
USATF Outdoor Championships Finalist (2022)

–TECH–

Release and photo courtesy of Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics

Recently Played

Wednesday, June 29th, 2022
You May Also Like
Nashville notes: Jelly Roll & Brantley Gilbert drop new video, and more
Amicis Wine Bar is Now Open
Dustin Lynch heads back down to the beach for unreleased new song “Fish in the Sea”
Nashville notes: Brett Eldredge + more
Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Announce They're Expecting First Child Together
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On