All-American Bradford joins Texas Tech from Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas – Zach Bradford, a three-time Big 12 pole vault champion and five-time First Team All-American, will join the Texas Tech track and field team as a graduate transfer following four seasons at Kansas.
Bradford makes his way to Tech after a decorated career at KU, sitting atop the record book. The Illinois native holds the school indoor record at 5.81m (19-0.75) and outdoor record with a height of 5.77m (18-11). His indoor mark was etched this year at the Tom Botts Invitational.
During his high school career, Bradford captured the 2018 New Balance National Indoor championship and was the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships runner-up. He was also the 2018 USATF/AAU National Champion.
Bradford File
Big 12 Outdoor Champion (2021, 2022)
Big 12 Indoor Champion (2022)
NCAA Indoor First Team All-American (2019, 2021, 2022)
NCAA Outdoor First Team All-American (2019, 2021)
Team USA World Championships Team (2019)
USATF Outdoor Championships Finalist (2022)
Release and photo courtesy of Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics