All For One And Babies For All

A group of nine labor and delivery nurses at a hospital in Portland, Maine, are really going to need each other soon because they’re all pregnant and due to give birth within three months of each other.

The maternity ward at Maine Medical Center is going to be busier than usual between April and July as the close-knit group of co-workers take turns wearing a hospital gown instead of scrubs.

The women say they’ve all supported each other through their pregnancies and will continue to take of each other during their deliveries.

One of the nurses, Amanda Spear, says, “It’s really nice coming to work and seeing other people who are just as pregnant and watching their bellies pop and just talking about these experiences that we are going through together.”