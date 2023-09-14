Alzheimer’s Association Announces Addition of New Support Groups in Lubbock

The Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter is offering a new caregiver support group starting this month.

The Association’s newest in-person support group will start meeting on Wednesday, September 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Alzheimer’s Association’s office at 4601 50th Street, Ste. 216 Lubbock, Texas, 79414. The group will continue to meet every third Wednesday of each month. Walk-ins are welcome and pre-registration is not required.

For those who have an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, or have a family member living with the disease, life can sometimes feel overwhelming and isolating. Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia can present exhausting challenges that can take a significant toll on caregivers’ physical and mental health.

Alzheimer’s Association support groups, conducted by trained facilitators, are a safe place for people living with dementia and their care partners to:

Develop a support system.

Exchange practical information on challenges and possible solutions.

Talk through issues and ways of coping.

Share feelings, needs and concerns.

The newest group is in addition to the current group that meets the fourth Thursday of every month, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Turning Point Community Church, 1202 Quaker Avenue, in Lubbock., Walk-ins are also welcome and pre-registration is not required.

Finally, support group members that participate in the TX-CARES program meet on an individual basis in-person or virtually with our support group lead Dr. Jonathan Singer.

“We’re so grateful to have this partnership with Dr. Singer,” says Maria Llamas, Director of Programs, Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter. “Dr. Singer is an assistant professor at Texas Tech in Lubbock and is the Director of Grief and Responses to Illness into Late Life (GRILL) Lab. He currently supports us with the TX-CARES and Early Stage Social Engagement (ESSE) Programs which are helping us provide support to local and rural communities.” For more details about Dr. Singer’s support group, please call 806-834-5884.

For more information and a complete listing of support groups, please call the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter 800.272.3900, or visit alz.org/westtexas.

About the Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

As one of 75 chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, the North Central Texas Chapter provides information, education and support to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, their families and caregivers. (alz.org/westtexas)

