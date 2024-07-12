96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘Am I Okay?’ Megan Moroney explains the puzzling title of album #2

July 12, 2024 1:00PM CDT
Share
Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records

Megan Moroney‘s 14-track sophomore album is finally here, boasting the quizzical title Am I Okay?

“I love how from the title you’d assume it’s a heart-wrenching song, especially since I’m the Emo Cowgirl and everyone thinks I’m so sad all the time,” she says of the title track

“But really it’s about meeting someone new and realizing, ‘Oh my god, I’m not miserable anymore. He’s actually making me happy. Am I okay?’” she explains.

Just like her debut album, Lucky, the new record was produced by Sugarland‘s Kristian Bush. The first record features her breakthrough #1, “Tennessee Orange,” as well as her current hit, “I’m Not Pretty.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

The House That Built MeMiranda Lambert
6:57pm
Young Love & Saturday NightsChris Young
6:54pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
6:50pm
Love You, Miss You, Mean ItLuke Bryan
6:43pm
Burn It DownParker Mccollum
6:39pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

From Holograms to Human Characters: A Chat with Robert Picardo
2

Travel Tips For 4th Of July Weekend
3

HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed
4

Inside "The Bright Side": Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce
5

City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to Hold Joint Unified Development Code Public Hearing