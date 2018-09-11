America, How I Love Thee

Today is a day which we should all remember and NEVER FORGET.

There is a collection of flags that is put up by the city to memorialize the deaths on that one tragic day in America.

It is so serene to walk down those paths of flags and realize that each one of them was a life that fell incomplete. Each flag represented a hero that tried to live the American dream.

Each flag represented us as a country.

Each day we move on and try to live our lives the best we can, making changes and efforts to defend our way of live, to set forth the ways that have made our country great. We send our sons and daughters to protect us as our fathers and grandfathers have protected us in the past.

We live in a generation that truly doesn’t know what true war is all about, what pain and sacrifice is all about.

We are the ignorant and shameless generation.

I salute the Greatest Generation, who we are losing one by one, who fought with pride in WWII,Korea and Vietnam. I salute our current soldiers, who see such incredible sights and have been exposed to such terrible toxins.

17 years later I still pray for the families of the rescue workers who tried to save lives and now fighting for their own from the toxicity of that holy ground.

I lived in New York, I loved the Empire State and the WTC. I have a poster in my house of New York and the proud towers will always stand in my mind.

We have to remember. We have to be forced not to forget the mistakes that we made, and the intelligence we ignored. We have to remember that this isn’t a red state or a blue state issue, this isn’t a republican or democratic issue, this isn’t an issue for someone else.

This is America.

Yes, this is our country.

This is the country we are so proud of.

Fly your flag, wave your banners, fire off your fireworks and remember that Freedom isn’t Free.

It takes patriots to die and patriots to be injured for Freedom to truly exist.

God Bless America. How I truly love this land.