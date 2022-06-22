Amicis Wine Bar is Now Open

As of yesterday, Amicis Wine Bar opened up in Lubbock. Amicis Wine Bar is a wine bar and retail store all in one. One can stop by for wine tastings and buy by the bottle, or stop by to stay, have a glass of wine, and a charcuterie board to pair with the wine. Amicis is expected to have wine clubs, dinners, and weekly tastings where one can taste wines from all over the world.
Amicis means “friends” in Latin, and that is just what Amicis Wine Bar aims to accomplish. Owners Wade and Sarah Cypert wanted to create a wine bar with a friendly atmosphere and have dreamed of Amicis for 12 years. Amicis Wine Bar is located off of Indiana and 118th street. Check out Amicis Facebook page here for more information.