Amid sobriety journey, Charles Kelley pens his “goodbye letter to alcohol” in a new song

Charles Kelley documents his sobriety journey in an intimate new song called “As Far as You Could.”

The Lady A vocalist shared the demo on social media, posting a stripped-back, raw recording that features only his vocals and a piano. In the caption of his post, Charles shared just how personal this track is to him.

“This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol,” he wrote. “…This song was very therapeutic to write and I hope it can meet someone where they are.”

“‘Cause you took me high but you sure as hell brought me down / We said goodbye but I’m gonna see you around / And to tell the truth, I thought I never would / But it’s time I finally put you down for good / ‘Cause you’ve taken me as far as you could,” Charles sings in the chorus.

In August, Lady A announced that they were postponing their scheduled Request Line Tour to 2023 in order to support Charles as he worked toward sobriety. Lady A’s Dave Haywood co-wrote “As Far As You Could” with Charles and songwriter Jimmy Robbins.

