Gretchen Wilson Update Strictly for the Puns!

The woman in the Gretchen Wilson airborne altercation that got her arrested has come forward with her side of the story.

The woman, who would not identify herself, called in to the local radio station in Connecticut. She claims Gretchen banged on the plane’s restroom door screaming “I’m Here For Tha party!!” trying to rush her out of the restroom. The woman then claimed Gretchen grabbed her arm, got in her face and screamed again. Only this time she yelled “I’ve got posters on my wall of Skynard, Kid and Strait!!” Which didn’t make any sense to anyone. Gretchen Wilson’s agent tried to diffuse the situation by offering Gretchen a glass of champagne. She replied with “No, I can’t swig that sweet champagne. I’d rather drink beer all night!!!”all aggressive and stuff. Her agent was surprised because Gretchen doesn’t usually care what is put in front of her as long as it gets her “All Jacked Up”.

The woman then complained to the flight crew, who alerted the police. Gretchen spent some time in jail and was charged with a misdemeanor for breach. Word is, while being interviewed on the jet way by police, Gretchen said “You may think I’m trashy, a little to hardcore, but in my neck of the woods I’m just the girl next door!!” The officer replied, “This is not your neck of the woods”.

Gretchen’s record might be slightly tarnished and has experienced the jailhouse floor but Gretchen Wilson still “Don’t give a rip!” She knew she’d be standing ” barefooted in her own yard with a baby on her hip” in no time at all!

Country stars need to be arrested more often. I’m good at this! Thanks for reading. Love ya’ll!

