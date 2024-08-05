Anderson leads Germany to FIBA U18 Eurobasket Championship

LUBBOCK – Texas Tech freshman Christian Anderson scored 31 points and had five assists to lead Germany to the FIBA U18 Eurobasket Championship with a 93-83 win over Serbia on Sunday in Hakametsä, Finland. Anderson was named to the FIBA U18 Eurobasket All-Tournament Team after also going for 24 points in a semifinal win over Slovenia on Saturday and 21 against Lithuania in the quarterfinals.

An incoming freshman at Tech, Anderson spent June in Lubbock practicing with the Red Raiders before traveling overseas to compete for Germany in the tournament. A 6-foot-2 guard, he averaged 20.3 points and 5.0 assists in seven games during the tournament. His 31 points in the championship final was his tournament best and came with him knocking down 8-for-9 shots from within the 3-point line and going 9-of-12 at the free-throw line. His 20.3 points per game ranked sixth in the event while his 5.0 assists per game was 13th.

Coming to Texas Tech after graduating from Oak Hill Academy, Anderson also helped Germany to the U16 Eurobasket Championship in 2022. His international experience playing for Germany includes averaging 14 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.4 steals per game in last summer’s 2023 FIBA U18 European Championship.

At Oak Hill Academy last year, he averaged 19.1 points and 4.6 assists per game and was a McDonald’s all-American nominee. He was a ranked as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and a three-star by ESPN and Rivals after a strong prep career where he also played at The Lovett School in Georgia before finishing at Oak Hill. In his final season of high school, Anderson shot 45.2 percent on 3-pointers. Originally signed by Michigan, he also competed in the Nike EYBL circuit and played internationally with Germany’s national team. At The Lovett School in Atlanta, Anderson averaged 23.7 points per game and finished with 2,038 points. During his junior season, Anderson averaged 26.1 points and 4.1 assists per game that included three games with 40 or more points. His sophomore season saw him set the Georgia High School record with 861 points (averaging 29.7 ppg.), including a career-high 51 points.