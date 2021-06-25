      Weather Alert

Anonymous Customer Leaves $16,000 Tip

Jun 25, 2021 @ 9:47am

The waitstaff at the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill Restaurant got the surprise of a lifetime when a customer left them a $16,000 tip.  The restaurant owner, Mike Zarella, said “I thought it was a mistake. Typo”. But sure enough it wasn’t, it was real.  The customer purchased just a few things with a total bill around $37. One of the waitresses said that he assured them it was real and that he just wanted to do something nice because they work really hard.

Has anything like this ever happened to you?

What is the nicest thing a stranger has ever done for you?

Have you ever done anything like this for someone?

