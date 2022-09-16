96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Any Day Now”: Ingrid Andress joins Zac Brown Band for their latest The Comeback deluxe collab

September 16, 2022 3:00PM CDT
ABC/Randy Holmes

Ingrid Andress lends her voice to a new version of Zac Brown Band’s “Any Day Now,” reconfigured as a duet for the band’s deluxe version of their The Comeback album.

ZBB has been rolling out new duet versions of their songs for the revamped version of their album, which originally came out in late 2021.

The group has selected a diverse roster of artists from throughout the country genre — and beyond — as duet partners on their new project. Blake Shelton, Marcus King, Jamey Johnson and James Taylor are among the acts who’ve appeared on previously-released duet tunes for the deluxe version of The Comeback.

The version of “Any Day Now” featuring Ingrid is out now. The Comeback deluxe project drops in full on September 30.

