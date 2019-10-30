Apple Music partners with Miranda Lambert for short film “Behind Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard”

ABC/Mark LevineMiranda Lambert‘s new album, Wildcard, is getting the film treatment.

Apple Music has paired with the country superstar for a short film titled Behind Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard that takes fans behind-the-scenes of the new project.

Viewers will get to see Miranda in the studio recording her seventh album as she discusses how it was created, including how living part-time in New York with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, has affected her creativity.

“Country is what I do, it’s who I am, it literally just seeps out of my pores. But I love rock ‘n roll,” she declares in the trailer.

The film also includes interviews with the songwriters Miranda co-wrote the album with including her Pistol Annies bandmate Ashley Monroe, along with Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose, Luke Dick and more.

Behind Miranda Lambert’s Wildcard premieres on Apple Music on November 4. Wildcard is set for release on Friday.

