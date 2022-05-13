Applications for American Rescue Plan Act Funds Nonprofit Program Available May 16

The City of Lubbock and the Community Foundation of West Texas will accept applications for local nonprofits seeking aid from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) beginning Monday, May 16. The American Rescue Plan Act (APRA), also known as the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), is intended to help organizations that were negatively affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
For a nonprofit to be eligible, it must:
Applications and more information can be found at www.cfwtx.org/arpa-grant
Applications must be submitted through the online portal by Thursday, June 30.