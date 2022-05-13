      Weather Alert

Applications for American Rescue Plan Act Funds Nonprofit Program Available May 16

May 13, 2022 @ 3:20am

The City of Lubbock and the Community Foundation of West Texas will accept applications for local nonprofits seeking aid from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) beginning Monday, May 16. The American Rescue Plan Act (APRA), also known as the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), is intended to help organizations that were negatively affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

For a nonprofit to be eligible, it must:

  • be located within the Lubbock city limits or provide services to residents of the city of Lubbock
  • be facing economic hardship resulting from or exacerbated by the public health emergency; or
  • provide programs/activities that address the needs of City of Lubbock residents most impacted by the pandemic and its economic effects.

Applications and more information can be found at www.cfwtx.org/arpa-grant

Applications must be submitted through the online portal by Thursday, June 30.

