April The Giraffe Is Getting Ready To Deliver ……..Again
By mudflap
|
Mar 13, 2019 @ 10:02 AM

Here we go again. People have nothing better to do than to wait for a giraffe to give birth, but secretly I watch it too.

April the Giraffe is getting ready to welcome her fifth calf any day now.

The world’s most famous giraffe, who captivated the Internet in 2017 with her last pregnancy, appears to be ready to give birth again at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Tens of thousands of fans have been monitoring April again on her livestream.

An average pregnancy for a giraffe lasts about 15 months.  April is in her own pen while the baby’s father, Oliver, watches and waits from an adjacent pen.  This is Oliver’s second calf. April’s first three calves were sired by a giraffe named Stretch.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Boots & Badges Ball 2019 Josh Abbott Band with Mike Ryan April 6th Cody Johnson & Friends Man Digs Neighbors Out Of Each Snowfall
Comments